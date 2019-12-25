FidentiaX Market Cap Achieves $207,959.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $207,959.00 and $88.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.06033515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001270 BTC.

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com.

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

