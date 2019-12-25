Fiii Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Fiii has a market cap of $107,166.00 and $1,067.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fiii Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

