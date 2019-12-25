FirstCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $99,650.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $99,650.00 and $10.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086287 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000903 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00071695 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.96 or 1.00225846 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

