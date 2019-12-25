FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. FLETA has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $274,968.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

