FLO (FLO) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $7,976.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066731 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

