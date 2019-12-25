Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 3.00

Press coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

F stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,750. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

