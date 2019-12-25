FunFair One Day Volume Hits $378,627.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, ABCC, C2CX and Radar Relay. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $378,627.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, ABCC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Livecoin, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.