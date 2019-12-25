General Attention Currency Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,769.00 (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $17.76 million and $1,769.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One General Attention Currency token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00024355 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Fatbtc, Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get General Attention Currency alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Livecoin, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for General Attention Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for General Attention Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.