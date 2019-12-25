GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $157.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $46,550.00 and $157.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

