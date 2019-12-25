GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GlaxoSmithKline earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted GlaxoSmithKline’s analysis:

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,817.60 ($23.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,740.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,678.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders purchased 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.