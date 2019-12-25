GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.00

News coverage about GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GlaxoSmithKline earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

