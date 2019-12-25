Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,828,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 29,542.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,130,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29 and a beta of -1.18.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.