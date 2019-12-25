Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Goldman Sachs Group’s ranking:

NYSE GS opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $232.20.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

