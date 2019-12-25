GoldMint (MNTP) Price Tops $0.18

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $335,747.00 and $183.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

