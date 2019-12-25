Goodrich Petroleum Corp Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of GDP opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

