Graphcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00664054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001211 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000489 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

