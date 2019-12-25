Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,990 ($26.18).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,334 ($30.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,071.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,099.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 31.37. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.83).

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.73), for a total value of £21,539.76 ($28,334.33).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

