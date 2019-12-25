HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earns Media Impact Score of -3.40

Media headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a coverage optimism score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected HDFC Bank’s score:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

