Head-To-Head Review: Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) & Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAVVF)

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.42 -$35.30 million $0.26 11.69 Advantage Oil & Gas $189.64 million 2.05 $8.58 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 2 12 5 0 2.16 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 1 0 2.25

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $5.97, suggesting a potential upside of 96.27%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25% Advantage Oil & Gas 0.87% 1.71% 1.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

