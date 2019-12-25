Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Cap of $22.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01197124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119845 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,828,294 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

