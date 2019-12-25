Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 165.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00019215 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. Helpico has a market cap of $33,036.00 and $67,492.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helpico has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @

. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io.

Buying and Selling Helpico

Helpico can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

