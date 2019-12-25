Hyperion Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and $1.74 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.