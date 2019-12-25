I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,210.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $3,210.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00553882 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,877,601 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.