ICON Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001676 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, Allbit and Rfinex. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $62.33 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01197124 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119845 BTC.

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,894,533 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bitbns, ABCC, Gate.io, Allbit, DragonEX, Hotbit, Binance, Rfinex, Bithumb, COSS, Upbit, OOOBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

