Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Media Impact Score of 3.00

Headlines about Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Illumina earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the life sciences company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ILMN opened at $335.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.57.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total transaction of $1,243,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,294.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,424,588. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

