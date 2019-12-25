ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0957 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $829,271.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,669,041 coins and its circulating supply is 15,669,043 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

