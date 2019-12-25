Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

News stories about Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

