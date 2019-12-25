INO COIN (INO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,636.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $236.35 million and $2,636.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00018159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01194730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.