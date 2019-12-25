Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.13.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

