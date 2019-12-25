Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 25th (SERV, SIC, SIFY, SILK, SILV, SIX, SKFRY, SMBK, SMMT, SPXSF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 25th:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

