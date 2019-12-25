Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 25th (ALGT, APPF, ASND, ATAX, ATRI, BCOR, CALA, CASY, CCMP, CNSL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 25th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $191.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

