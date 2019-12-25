Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $2,691.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

