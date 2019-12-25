ION Reaches Market Cap of $512,624.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, ION has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $512,624.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007113 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,146,638 coins and its circulating supply is 12,246,638 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

