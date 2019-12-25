IOTA Price Hits $0.16 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Ovis, Cobinhood and Binance. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $438.29 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Coinone, Upbit, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Binance, Exrates, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

