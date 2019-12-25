Jetcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,093.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $44,427.00 and $29,093.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

