Joincoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 104.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Joincoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $12,131.00 and $12.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,360,367 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

