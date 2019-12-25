Kolion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,605.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Kolion has a total market capitalization of $380,991.00 and approximately $4,605.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kolion token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kolion has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kolion Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077.

Buying and Selling Kolion

Kolion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

