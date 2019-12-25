Komodo Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Komodo has a market cap of $63.96 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007478 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00380636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00092097 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,544,411 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia and BarterDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

