Krios (KRI) Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $99,769.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

