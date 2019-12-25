KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $0.95

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00013078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $78.38 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.