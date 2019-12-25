Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $77.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.99 million to $83.25 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $64.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $292.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $297.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $321.91 million, with estimates ranging from $303.99 million to $351.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 37.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 697,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 350,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 238,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,262,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

