LanaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $185,577.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 100.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 100.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $185,577.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,273,674,446 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

