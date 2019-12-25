LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Million

Brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $30.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $28.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $117.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.53 million to $117.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.66 million, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $130.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $262,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,843,665.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $430,608.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,487 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,500. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

