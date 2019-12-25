LikeCoin Trading Up 12.2% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $4,730.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

