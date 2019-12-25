LINKA Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $4.23 million and $142,424.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.06110891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001264 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.