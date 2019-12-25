Lisk One Day Trading Volume Reaches $845,812.00 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Lisk has a total market cap of $68.10 million and approximately $845,812.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007669 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, Livecoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022041 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,228,600 coins and its circulating supply is 122,208,884 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, BitBay, YoBit, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, Poloniex, Coinbe, Bitbns, CoinEgg, COSS, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

