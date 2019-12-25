Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $2.76 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $40.49 or 0.00555445 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC Trade UA, IDCM, Independent Reserve and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009114 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,713,807 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

