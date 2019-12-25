Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98,776.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market cap of $368,256.00 and approximately $98,776.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00663840 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,130,418 coins and its circulating supply is 18,130,406 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

