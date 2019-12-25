Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.34 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $17.34 million and $5,596.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005315 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.01737768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.02575684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00555579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00635032 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00380636 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,840,661 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

