Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $20.15 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and $1.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Tokenomy, DragonEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,814,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,678,002 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bitbns, DragonEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, AirSwap, HitBTC, Tokenomy, OKEx, Gate.io, IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

